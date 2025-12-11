Experts estimate that 90 per cent of child sexual abuse incidents do not get reported

1.2 million children may have been sexually abused last year, according to police leaders. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

1.2 million children may have been sexually abused last year, according to police leaders, who have warned the issue goes far beyond grooming gangs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New data from 2024 revealed that half of known offending against children, including cases of rape and sexual assault, was committed by other young people, aged 10 to 17. Family members were also reported to be responsible for the greatest proportion of group-based child sex abuse. Acting Chief Constable Becky Riggs said the crimes are ‘hugely under-reported’ but added that the stats show police need to focus on tackling all types of exploitation and ‘not just areas that attract political and media attention’. The number of child sex abuse cases reported to police last year increased six per cent from 2023 - to 122,768. But experts reckon 90 per cent of incidents don’t get reported, meaning the figure is likely to be ‘significantly higher’. Read More: Brit who accessed child sexual abuse streamed from the Philippines jailed Read More: Widow of notorious Christian camp abuser John Smyth feels ‘sorry and ashamed’

The available data shows grooming gangs were linked to 717 offences in 2024, but information about the background of perpetrators is lacking. Self-defined ethnicity was only recorded for 34 per cent of suspects at the beginning of the police reporting process. It comes as ministers this week declared a national inquiry into grooming gangs ‘would not shy away’ from exploring the links between ethnicity, religion and culture - and child rape. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had commissioned new research "to rectify unacceptable gaps in our understanding of perpetrators' backgrounds and motivations - including their ethnicity and religion.”

Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street in London. Picture: Getty

Chief Constable Becky Riggs said: “We know there are gaps and have acknowledged that it is not perfect and we quite often wrestle with the question of whether there are better ways to gather that data around both perpetrators and victims. “We’re never going to get 100 per cent, it’s not a realistic ambition, but it’s important because it tells us so much about vulnerability, societal risks and where we really need to target our resources if there’s a particular group at risk.” Social media companies are also being urged to do more to prevent child sexual abuse, as the data revealed 42 per cent of all offences last year happened online. The blackmailing of teenagers by predators, threatening to release explicit images of them, was recorded as an emerging threat. Snapchat, WhatsApp and Instagram were named as the platforms most-commonly linked with online abuse cases.