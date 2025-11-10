A man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy in a tent in the Scottish Highlands has died in prison.

John Bell, 44, was charged over the assault at the Loch Ness Bay campsite near Drumnadrochit.

The boy was camping with his family in Drumnadrochit when a man approached the child in his tent at Loch Ness Bay Campsite between midnight and 1am on Thursday July 31.

His father, who was sleeping in an adjacent tent, saw the suspect leave his tent, at which point he asked the man what he was doing.

He was remanded into custody at HMP Inverness and made no plea during his appearance at court in September.

Read more: Two care workers charged over ill-treatment of patients at mental health unit

Read more: Urgent manhunt underway for prisoner on the run after 'absconding' from jail for brother's wedding