By Flaminia Luck

A young woman who says she was sexually assaulted by her dad as a child has spoken to LBC about how she feels “failed by the justice system” - after he was caught years later in a paedophile sting despite her reporting him to the police.

Sophie from Lancashire, whose identity LBC is protecting, has opened up about her “contradicting feelings” when her dad was caught by a vigilante group after planning to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex. Her father, then in his 50s, had travelled to Glasgow to meet the supposed child before being confronted by the group. He was arrested the following day and appeared in court where he was found to have committed indecent online communications. He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years but not sent to prison, police confirmed to LBC. Sophie has opened up to LBC about how his capture made her feel and why victims of sexual assault deserve better from the justice system. She is also pursuing a victims’ right to review in light of her treatment. The review scheme allows victims to request a formal review of decisions made by the police or the Crown Prosecution Service to not prosecute a suspect.

Growing up, Sophie described a pattern of inappropriate and sexualised behaviour during her childhood. This included forcing her to kiss him on the lips, touching her inappropriately, and chasing her around the house with what she thought at the time was a horse whip. The alleged sexual assault at his hands happened when Sophie was 12. It was reported to the police straight away but due to lack of evidence, no further action was taken.Sophie said that due to her young age and lack of understanding, she didn't how to properly describe what happened to her to officers"I fully understand now, but at the time I couldn't explain it." she said. Following counselling at her school, Sophie started to understand the assault better. As she grew older and more mature, she realised that what happened was not only wrong, but criminal. Her school made a further report to the same police force, but again no action was taken."It was my word against his," she explained. By that point, she had cut off all contact with her father. More than five years later, Sophie was sent a video on Facebook. It showed a livestream of her father being confronted by a paedophile vigilante group as he arrived to meet the 'child' he believed he had been communicating with online. She described the "contradicting feelings" of being vindicated by the exposure, but also the shock and horror of knowing for sure what her dad was really like. "Everyone could see what kind of man he was," she said. "It was the first time I realised what happened to me wasn't an accident. I'm not ashamed or embarrassed." While she says she now feels "healed" and able to speak easier and publicly about it, Sophie believes the justice system needs to do more to support victims. "I completely understand innocent until proven guilty," she said. "But where's the support for victims? I feel failed by the justice system."