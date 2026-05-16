The Parole Board this week said Worboys, known as the black cab rapist, “continues to represent a high risk of committing further serious sexual offences against women”

Mrs Johnson said news he had been refused parole on Thursday came as a “huge relief” to many survivors but warned police attitudes must evolve. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Carrie Johnson has expressed her relief that black cab rapist John Worboys will remain behind bars - but warned sexual assault victims are still being failed by the police.

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The wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said she feared little has changed in the police treatment of sexual assault and rape victims, 20 years after she was targeted by Worboys in the back of a London taxi aged just 19. The Parole Board this week said Worboys, known as the black cab rapist, “continues to represent a high risk of committing further serious sexual offences against women”. Mrs Johnson, one of several women who spoke out to keep Worboys behind bars, said news he had been refused parole on Thursday came as a “huge relief” to many survivors. But she added: “What I worry hasn’t changed is the police culture that meant Worboys was not caught nearly as soon as he should have been." Read more: TV chef arrested on suspicion of rape Read more: Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial ends in mistrial after jury fails to reach verdict Writing in the Daily Mail, she said : “It takes enormous courage for women to come forward. They must know that when they do, they will be treated seriously and that every effort will be made to ensure justice is done.”

Excellent news just in. John Worboys was up for parole this week but we have just been told that the Parole Board member did not direct release or recommend a move to open conditions. — Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson) May 14, 2026

The wife of the former premier also said her decision to become involved as a writer in an ITV dramatisation of the case was driven by a desire to give victims a voice. The four-part drama, called Believe Me, tells the story of one of the country's most prolific sex attackers and how his victims were let down by police. Worboys was first jailed in 2009 for 19 sexual offences linked to attacks on 12 victims between October 2006 and February 2008 in London. He was given an indefinite sentence for public protection with a minimum term of eight years. In December 2017, a Parole Board panel decided he was ready for release, sparking a legal challenge by two of his victims that successfully got the decision overturned.

Worboys was first jailed in 2009 for 19 sexual offences linked to attacks on 12 victims between October 2006 and February 2008 in London. Picture: Alamy

Amid outrage over the battle, rules were then changed to allow some parole hearings to be held in public and permit better scrutiny of the processes used. While Mrs Johnson welcomed changes to the parole system, she said victims were still being failed when reporting sexual assault to police. “I was a 19-year-old university student when I got into the taxi of John Worboys – the man now known as the black cab rapist,” she wrote. "Nearly 20 years on, while much has changed, I fear the way the police deal with crimes such as sexual assault and rape is no better than it was then.” Reflecting on her own experience, Mrs Johnson recounted the night the cab driver spiked her drink after claiming he had won big at a casino.

The wife of the former premier also said her decision to become involved as a writer in an ITV dramatisation of the case was driven by a desire to give victims a voice. Picture: Getty