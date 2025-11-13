Two-thirds of women serving in the British Armed Forces full time have experienced sexualised behaviour in the last year, according to a survey.

The new survey saw the women detailing comments they had received about their appearance, harassment, leering, and groping.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) report said that its findings showed females were twice as likely to experience the behaviours as men.

In a statement alongside the survey's release, the MoD called the findings "wholly unacceptable" and said it had launched a prevention programme to address the issues raised.

The survey was launched as the MoD seeks to get a grip on disturbing experiences of women in the Armed Forces, who make up 12 per cent of total staff.

The report comes after Jaysley Beck, 19, took her own life at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire in December 2021 after she was relentlessly pursued by her seniors to start sexual relationships.

Read More: 'Lip service, gatekeeping and waste of money': Army veteran describes his experience with government's homelessness programme

Read More: 'Enemies will be rubbing their hands': Starmer warned human rights laws putting British Army at risk