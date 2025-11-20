The charges relate to seven victims who were aged between 12 and 16 at the time.

Appeal launched after east London man jailed for 18 years for sexual offences against children. Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

A man has been jailed after being convicted of 47 child sex offences – including rape and serious sexual assaults against multiple boys.

Barthimaus Ehiemere, 25, was sentenced to 18 years' in prison with four years on licence at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 20 November. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life. A jury found Ehiemere guilty of 15 charges. He had previously pleaded guilty to 32 offences – including multiple counts of rape, as well as sexual assault and making indecent images of children. The charges relate to seven victims who were aged between 12 and 16 at the time. Ehiemere first came onto the Met’s radar in September 2020, as part of an investigation into online grooming. Officers raided his Hackney home and seized his devices. Ehiemere pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children, and was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. After analysing the devices seized in 2020, investigators established that Ehiemere had been using Snapchat and Spotafriend to groom boys for sex. He would send them gifts, money and praise in return for indecent images, which he would then use to advertise and encourage other boys to do the same.

He would use social media like Snapchat to target teenage boys. Picture: Met Police

Ehiemere would actively brag about his endeavours and sell the illegal content to likeminded sexual offenders. Officers were able to identify six victims across the UK. One of the boys told police that he had been seriously sexual assaulted by Ehiemere when he was 12, while another said Ehiemere had paid him for sex when was 16. On 28 October 2024, officers arrested Ehiemere at his workplace in north Acton. They seized more devices from his home – several of which had not been registered with police, in violation of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Ehiemere was remanded in custody. He refused to give investigators the password to access one of the seized phones. Forensic analysts found evidence on the device that Ehiemere had raped a seventh boy. This victim, aged 12, was located by police and safeguarded.

Officers were able to identify a number of victims across the UK. Picture: Met Police