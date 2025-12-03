The sexual history of rape victims will no longer be used to “vilify” them during trials, the Government has announced in a bid to provide greater support and “fairer” treatment to victims.

These reforms come as part of wider changes to the justice system by Mr Lammy, who on Tuesday announced jury trials for sentences less than three years are to be scrapped.

A new higher admissibility threshold will also apply to divulging the sexual history of the victim while it will also be enshrined in law that previous convictions evidencing domestic abuse can be used at trial for further domestic abuse-related offences.

Victims of sexual violence will be granted greater support during trials as the Government attempts to stamp out rape myths and the all-too-common trend of women being accused of lying about their experiences, David Lammy said on Wednesday.

Deputy PM Lammy said: “Far too many victims of rape are dropping out of the system because they feel that they are the ones on trial. This has enabled vile rapists to evade the punishment they deserve for far too long.

“This must stop. We must rebalance the justice system to serve victims first and foremost, and that starts with the crucial reforms we’re bringing forward today.”

A spokesperson for End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW), Imkaan, and Rape Crisis England & Wales, added: “Our 'Bad Experiences Not Bad Character' campaign has helped drive this vital change. We are pleased to see government's intention to prevent survivors having unrelated trauma used against them inappropriately in court. This is also a necessary step towards improving practice across policing and the CPS.

“Experiencing rape or sexual violence should never be treated as ‘bad character’ or reduced to someone’s ‘sexual history’. Yet for too long, victims and survivors have been forced to navigate a system where poor treatment has become almost routine. This is simply unacceptable

“We will examine the detail of today’s proposals carefully. As ever, what matters most is meaningful implementation and changes that affect the realities of women and girls’ lives.”

Mr Lammy’s announcement comes less than a day after the independent review into the murder of Sarah Everard by police officer Wayne Couzens found that Britain’s police forces are not fit for purpose when it comes to protecting women.

The inquiry said there is a “troubling lack of momentum and ambition” to prevent further attacks.That’s despite ministers aiming to halve violence against women within a decade.

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones said: “The vast majority of these victims are brave women and girls who just want to be believed.

“The very least they can expect is not to be demonised for their experiences or made a spectacle of in the courtroom.

“These reforms are crucial to making the justice system a safe and supportive space for women.”