The Reform UK MP said if we accepted asylum claims based on sexuality, "we would be opening ourselves up to hundreds of millions of people coming here"

Sexuality should not be a route to asylum in the UK, says Robert Jenrick. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Robert Jenrick has said the threat of persecution for one's sexuality should not be a route to asylum in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Reform UK member responded to recent reporting that exposed asylum seekers falsely using the claim of sexuality as a reason to remain in the country. Mr Jenrick said they have known about the exploitation of this asylum route "for years", and called for the practise "to come to an end". Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick at Drive, Mr Jenrick revealed how Reform UK would bring an end to the misuse of the asylum route. "It needs to come to an end," he said. "And reform has a very simple solution to that. "If you come here illegally, you will never be able to claim asylum, and you'll be detained and deported, that will end this problem once and for all." Read more: Asylum hotel closures announced with migrants moved to military bases Read more: Asylum seeker found not guilty of sexual assault of woman in Bournemouth park

'What if I came on a student visa and claimed asylum because I'm gay and need refuge in the UK?'

@TomSwarbrick1 pushes Reform's @RobertJenrick on the party's asylum policy. pic.twitter.com/FHas9yGqDE — LBC (@LBC) April 16, 2026

The UK's asylum process offers protection to people who can't return to their home countries because they would be in danger, for example in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh where gay sex is illegal. Mr Jenrick said under a Reform government, an asylum seeker would not be able to use the reason of their sexuality to stay in the country. He continued: "If you come here to study, you can't convert that into an asylum application. "That is obviously just an attempt to frustrate the system and remain in the United Kingdom. "The public is sick of this. It's a joke. "People are just exploiting the system by different ways to stay in the United Kingdom, and that has to come to an end, or otherwise it's going to test the patience of the British public. "[It] already has. It's tested it to breaking point. "And it's only a Reform government that would be very clear that in these circumstances, you cannot remain in the UK, you can't claim asylum, and you have to leave."

Robert Jenrick and Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy