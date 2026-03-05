The changes to the asylum system announced by the government this week will cause fear and anxiety among refugees and people in the asylum system who now face being stuck in a perpetual state of limbo.

These are real people - men, women and children - who have gone through unimaginable trauma to come to the UK to seek protection and safety, but now face even more uncertainty. They want to rebuild their lives, live with dignity, and contribute to their communities, just like all of us.

These changes will make it harder, not easier, for people to achieve that.

Other countries have implemented similar schemes, but evidence shows they hold people back, affecting their mental health, ability to gain work and integrate into communities.

As the world’s largest humanitarian movement, we have seen this through our work supporting refugees and people seeking asylum globally.

This includes Denmark, where all refugees have temporary protection, subject to regular and strict reviews.

Studies have shown that they don’t feel they have a “baseline of safety” due to the prospect of deportation, making it harder to recover from trauma.

Similarly, in Australia, where temporary protection visas were introduced, refugees without permanent status have been found to have higher levels of PTSD and depression.

Here in the UK, our report, Planning for Tomorrow: Lessons Learned from the UK Response to Displacement from Ukraine, found that only having temporary protection has made it hard for Ukrainians to find well paid work, rent independently, and be self-sufficient.

British Red Cross services are already hearing from people who are afraid about what the future will hold for them, including some who are scared to accept benefits they are entitled to and rely on in case it affects their asylum claim.

One service witnessed a single mother who was afraid to take any official support, in case it affected her ability to find stability and safety in the UK.

There is a real risk that confusion around changes to the system will push even more people into poverty and homelessness.

There is still no clear information on how the new system will operate or how decisions will be made about the safety of countries from which people have fled, often in fear for their lives.

While the Home Secretary has referenced an increased focus on people accessing safe routes in her statement this week, there are currently very few safe ways for people to seek asylum in the UK. One of the only viable routes, family reunion, has been suspended and restricted.

We urgently need clarity on safe and legal routes. If we truly want to reduce dangerous journeys to the UK, we must recognise the humanitarian need that drives them, and respond with workable, safe ways for people to claim asylum without having to put their lives at risk.

When people hear sudden announcements making sweeping changes, but no details or answers, it causes panic, fear and uncertainty - undermining people's ability to plan for their futures, and trust in the system supposed to be protecting them.

It’s vitally important these unanswered questions are addressed quickly to avoid continued uncertainty among those in the asylum system in the UK.

The country’s long and proud history of protecting refugees has been built on the UK’s deep commitment to giving people fleeing violence and persecution refuge, and we must continue that in the weeks, months, and years to come, particularly in these uncertain times.

Mubeen Bhutta is the Director of Policy, Research and Advocacy for the British Red Cross.

