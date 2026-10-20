The home secretary is facing open backlash against the plans from Cabinet colleagues Angela Rayner and Miatti Fahnbulleh

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood is facing down her Cabinet colleagues over backlash against her planned immigration crackdown. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood is facing down her Cabinet colleagues over backlash against her planned immigration crackdown.

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Ms Mahmood wants to lengthen the time it takes for foreign nationals to be granted indefinite leave to remain (ILR) from five to 15 years. But she is under pressure from colleagues to water down the proposals, which have been openly criticised by some within Cabinet. Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering exempting care workers from plans to extend the qualifying period - a move which the Home Office opposes. Those within the department have reportedly suggested that the move would backfire, saying foreign care workers would leave their jobs as soon as they gain permanent residence in the UK. Read More: 'They better get moving or they're not going to have anything': Trump issues immigration warning to UK and rest of Europe Read More: UK and Eritrea row after Home Secretary threatened visa ban over migrant returns

Speaking to The Times, an ally of Ms Mahmood said Mr Burnham was still broadly supportive of her plans. They said: “Andy has been on Shabana’s side throughout this row over ILR. He is holding the line.” Housing secretary Angela Rayner and energy secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh have both publicly criticised the policy. Speaking last month, Ms Rayner said that the plans to retrospectively apply the new rules to 2021 amounted to "changing the goalposts". Ms Fahnbulleh followed Ms Rayner last week, saying that extending the time that foreign citizens had to wait before being given ILR threatened “the process of building cohesion”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering exempting care workers from plans to extend the qualifying period - a move which the Home Office opposes. Picture: Alamy

The plans are set to be introduced to Parliament as soon as next month - with 100 Labour MPs opposing the plans, it is understood. But the passage of the reforms could be made easier, as Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch suggested that her party could lend its votes to Labour in order to see the proposals become law. Mrs Badenoch said that should Ms Mahmood fail to bring down immigration, Britain risked repeating the civil unrest currently being experienced by France. Earlier this year, 80 MPs wrote to Andy Burnham to ask him to water down the reforms. Slamming the proposed changes, the group wrote: “Targeting a group of migrants that followed the rules, and applying this retrospectively, does not pass the fairness test for a compassionate but firm system. We do not recall being asked on the doorstep to make it harder for migrant workers to settle in the UK. “Yet we are expending political capital, huge Home Office resources, and losing progressive voters on an indefinite leave to remain reform, which few really understand or want."

Energy secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh criticised the plans in a constituency blog earlier this week. Picture: Ian Davidson/Alamy