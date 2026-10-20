Mahmood faces down Cabinet backlash over immigration plans
The home secretary is facing open backlash against the plans from Cabinet colleagues Angela Rayner and Miatti Fahnbulleh
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Home secretary Shabana Mahmood is facing down her Cabinet colleagues over backlash against her planned immigration crackdown.
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Ms Mahmood wants to lengthen the time it takes for foreign nationals to be granted indefinite leave to remain (ILR) from five to 15 years.
But she is under pressure from colleagues to water down the proposals, which have been openly criticised by some within Cabinet.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering exempting care workers from plans to extend the qualifying period - a move which the Home Office opposes.
Those within the department have reportedly suggested that the move would backfire, saying foreign care workers would leave their jobs as soon as they gain permanent residence in the UK.
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Speaking to The Times, an ally of Ms Mahmood said Mr Burnham was still broadly supportive of her plans.
They said: “Andy has been on Shabana’s side throughout this row over ILR. He is holding the line.”
Housing secretary Angela Rayner and energy secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh have both publicly criticised the policy.
Speaking last month, Ms Rayner said that the plans to retrospectively apply the new rules to 2021 amounted to "changing the goalposts".
Ms Fahnbulleh followed Ms Rayner last week, saying that extending the time that foreign citizens had to wait before being given ILR threatened “the process of building cohesion”.
The plans are set to be introduced to Parliament as soon as next month - with 100 Labour MPs opposing the plans, it is understood.
But the passage of the reforms could be made easier, as Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch suggested that her party could lend its votes to Labour in order to see the proposals become law.
Mrs Badenoch said that should Ms Mahmood fail to bring down immigration, Britain risked repeating the civil unrest currently being experienced by France.
Earlier this year, 80 MPs wrote to Andy Burnham to ask him to water down the reforms.
Slamming the proposed changes, the group wrote: “Targeting a group of migrants that followed the rules, and applying this retrospectively, does not pass the fairness test for a compassionate but firm system. We do not recall being asked on the doorstep to make it harder for migrant workers to settle in the UK.
“Yet we are expending political capital, huge Home Office resources, and losing progressive voters on an indefinite leave to remain reform, which few really understand or want."
The Labour backbenchers urged Mr Burnham to “start by stripping out the hostile rhetoric which triggers existing anxieties” on asylum seekers and refugees.
Speaking to LBC in February, Ms Mahmood said there was a “majority” of Labour MPs who understood that only radical reform of the asylum regime would rebuild the broken system.
"As I was making my statement in the House today, it was clear that a majority of my colleagues were supportive of the proposals and understand the need for these changes.
"Look, I think politics is about making an argument, and that is what I was doing in the House today as I introduced these reforms in Parliament.
"Not everyone will agree. I accept that.”
In May, Mr Burnham’s close allies reportedly told the Guardian he would not seek to water down Ms Mahmood’s controversial reforms before he entered Downing Street.
Ahead of the Makerfield by-election, sources close to Mr Burnham said: “Immigration is the second most important issue there. He must show decisive leadership on this and reframe but back the reforms to restore control over our borders and create a firm but fair migration system,” they added.
Upon his entry to No. 10, Ms Mahmood was kept in her role to shepherd through the reforms - despite being tipped as a potential Chancellor to Mr Burnham.