A gang of Cabinet ministers led by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper have visited Downing Street to tell Sir Keir Starmer to step down as Prime Minister.

According to the Times, the group has told Sir Keir that his position in Number 10 is unsustainable.

Ms Cooper and Ms Mahmood, seen as allies of Starmer, have reportedly called upon the Prime Minister to set out a timetable for an orderly transition of leadership.

Despite the reports, the Guardian has reported that Pat McFadden, Work and Pensions Secretary, and Housing Secretary, Steve Reed, have bid the Prime Minister to fight it out.

The problems are mounting for Sir Keir Starmer, after a dismal showing at last week's local elections in which Labour lost more than 1,400 councillors.