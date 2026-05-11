Mahmood and Cooper 'lead group of Cabinet ministers calling for Starmer to step aside'
The Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary are said to have led a group of senior Cabinet ministers in bidding that Starmer stands down
A gang of Cabinet ministers led by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper have visited Downing Street to tell Sir Keir Starmer to step down as Prime Minister.
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According to the Times, the group has told Sir Keir that his position in Number 10 is unsustainable.
Ms Cooper and Ms Mahmood, seen as allies of Starmer, have reportedly called upon the Prime Minister to set out a timetable for an orderly transition of leadership.
Despite the reports, the Guardian has reported that Pat McFadden, Work and Pensions Secretary, and Housing Secretary, Steve Reed, have bid the Prime Minister to fight it out.
The problems are mounting for Sir Keir Starmer, after a dismal showing at last week's local elections in which Labour lost more than 1,400 councillors.
The split comes ahead of a crunch Cabinet meeting tomorrow at Downing Street - which could prove to be curtains for Sir Keir.
Earlier today, a defiant Sir Keir said he took “responsibility” for the losses but would fight on.
“I’m not going to shy away from the fact that I’ve got some doubters, including in my own party,” he said.
“I’m not going to shy away from the fact that I have to prove them wrong, and I will.”
But the speech has seemingly failed to pacify rebellious MPs, with dozens now openly calling for him to go.
Nearly 80 MPs have called for Starmer to set aside - including five members of the Government, four of whom have resigned.