Social care workers already in the UK are likely to be spared a proposed 15-year wait for permanent residency, according to reports.

The Home Office has declined to comment on Shabana Mahmood's final proposals ahead of their presentation to Parliament next week. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/Getty

By Katy Dartford

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to unveil her final plans for tightening immigration rules next week, amid reports that concessions could be made for social care workers already living in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives for a Cabinet Meeting. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty

The exemption for existing social care workers is among the changes expected to be announced next week, according to the BBC. The possible climbdown comes after campaigners warned the reforms risked repeating the Windrush scandal. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has been among those to criticise the plans, previously branding them "un-British" for changing the conditions faced by people who had already moved to the UK in good faith. Government whips have reportedly been trying to head off a Labour rebellion, with opposition thought to extend beyond the 100 MPs who signed a letter protesting against the plans, according to The Sun. Tensions have also emerged between the Treasury and Home Office, with one government source describing negotiations as a "stand-off" and another suggesting it would now be "more surprising if we stick with the proposals".

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has been among those to criticise the plans. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

Meanwhile, shadow home secretary Chris Philp accused Ms Mahmood of preparing to "surrender to the open-borders Left, led by Angela Rayner". While social care workers are expected to benefit from concessions, most other migrants would still face a 10-year qualifying period, although those on higher salaries or who make contributions to their communities could be eligible for a shorter route to settlement. The government has received 200,000 responses to its consultation on the proposed changes. The Home Office has declined to comment on Ms Mahmood's final decisions ahead of their presentation to Parliament next week.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accused Ms Mahmood of preparing to "surrender to the open-borders Left, led by Angela Rayner". Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty