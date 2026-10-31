Shabana Mahmood expected to water down immigration crackdown after Labour backlash
Social care workers already in the UK are likely to be spared a proposed 15-year wait for permanent residency, according to reports.
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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to unveil her final plans for tightening immigration rules next week, amid reports that concessions could be made for social care workers already living in the UK.
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Under the proposed changes, migrants would have to wait 10 years before qualifying for permanent residency, double the current five-year requirement, while some lower-paid workers could face a 15-year wait.
However, the government is now expected to ease the rules for most social care workers already in the country, following opposition to the plans from within Labour.
The proposals were drawn up amid concerns over the number of migrants expected to qualify for permanent settlement following record levels of net migration under the previous Conservative government.
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The exemption for existing social care workers is among the changes expected to be announced next week, according to the BBC.
The possible climbdown comes after campaigners warned the reforms risked repeating the Windrush scandal.
Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has been among those to criticise the plans, previously branding them "un-British" for changing the conditions faced by people who had already moved to the UK in good faith.
Government whips have reportedly been trying to head off a Labour rebellion, with opposition thought to extend beyond the 100 MPs who signed a letter protesting against the plans, according to The Sun.
Tensions have also emerged between the Treasury and Home Office, with one government source describing negotiations as a "stand-off" and another suggesting it would now be "more surprising if we stick with the proposals".
Meanwhile, shadow home secretary Chris Philp accused Ms Mahmood of preparing to "surrender to the open-borders Left, led by Angela Rayner".
While social care workers are expected to benefit from concessions, most other migrants would still face a 10-year qualifying period, although those on higher salaries or who make contributions to their communities could be eligible for a shorter route to settlement.
The government has received 200,000 responses to its consultation on the proposed changes.
The Home Office has declined to comment on Ms Mahmood's final decisions ahead of their presentation to Parliament next week.
Around 1.6 million migrants are forecast to become eligible for permanent settlement in the UK by 2030, including hundreds of thousands of lower-paid workers and their families, according to The Sun.
Indefinite leave to remain allows people to live, work and study in the UK without a time limit, as well as claim benefits if they meet the eligibility requirements.
Home Office estimates suggest care workers and their adult dependants who qualify for settlement between 2026 and 2030 could cost the public finances around £10 billion over their lifetimes.