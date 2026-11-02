Shabana Mahmood has insisted her changes to migration are “fair” for workers and Brits - but can’t say how much money it will save. Picture: Global

By Natasha Clark

Shabana Mahmood has insisted her changes to migration are “fair” for workers and Brits - but can’t say how much money it will save.

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The Home Secretary told LBC her changes to the system will be “transformative changes” which will reward people who contribute to the country. Earlier today, she announced a major change to her proposals, where she confirmed she would change the system to carve out a deal for care workers. Those working in the sector will not have to wait 15 years to settle permanently, but will be able to stay after just five years, as long as they earn more than £25,000 per year and abide by their visa conditions. But some MPs are still unhappy with the changes, which they say are unfair because they are retrospective. Read More: Mahmood’s immigration changes could lead to another Windrush scandal, warns Diane Abbott Read More: Home Secretary scraps 15-year settlement wait for foreign care workers as government unveils sweeping immigration reforms

The Home Secretary told LBC her changes to the system will be “transformative changes” which will reward people who contribute to the country. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Diane Abbott MP, the mother of the House of Commons, warned today that it could create another Windrush scandal. But Ms Mahmood told LBC: “I respectfully disagree with Diane on this point.” Defending her policy changes today, just months after they were first announced, she said they had heard the case to tweak the system. The Home Secretary said: "These are transformative changes to our system for settlement in this country. "Until now, it's been an almost automatic process just based on length of time here. Going forwards, this will now be a system that rewards contribution. "It's not just a time-served model; it's about contribution and integration into our country. "So it's a transformative package for people applying for settlement in this country. And look, we did a genuine consultation, so I have heard the case made for care workers in particular, a unique cohort with exceptional circumstances reflecting the fact that they were recruited post-COVID when we had real problems in our care sector.