Mahmood insists immigration overhaul if 'fair' and 'transformative' - but cannot tell LBC how much taxpayers will save
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Shabana Mahmood has insisted her changes to migration are “fair” for workers and Brits - but can’t say how much money it will save.
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The Home Secretary told LBC her changes to the system will be “transformative changes” which will reward people who contribute to the country.
Earlier today, she announced a major change to her proposals, where she confirmed she would change the system to carve out a deal for care workers.
Those working in the sector will not have to wait 15 years to settle permanently, but will be able to stay after just five years, as long as they earn more than £25,000 per year and abide by their visa conditions.
But some MPs are still unhappy with the changes, which they say are unfair because they are retrospective.
Read More: Mahmood’s immigration changes could lead to another Windrush scandal, warns Diane Abbott
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Diane Abbott MP, the mother of the House of Commons, warned today that it could create another Windrush scandal.
But Ms Mahmood told LBC: “I respectfully disagree with Diane on this point.”
Defending her policy changes today, just months after they were first announced, she said they had heard the case to tweak the system.
The Home Secretary said: "These are transformative changes to our system for settlement in this country.
"Until now, it's been an almost automatic process just based on length of time here. Going forwards, this will now be a system that rewards contribution.
"It's not just a time-served model; it's about contribution and integration into our country.
"So it's a transformative package for people applying for settlement in this country. And look, we did a genuine consultation, so I have heard the case made for care workers in particular, a unique cohort with exceptional circumstances reflecting the fact that they were recruited post-COVID when we had real problems in our care sector.
"And I think taken as a whole, these measures are a fair settlement and a fair resolution for everyone, not just the workers that have come to this country, but also to the British citizens and taxpayers who ultimately fund all of the public services that we all rely upon."
She insisted every government “needs to be able to amend its immigration rules in order to reflect changed circumstances” - even after colleagues accused her of moving the goalposts.
She added: "I think if you said that that wasn't going to be the position going forward, the government would not be able to meaningfully manage the migration system.
"It is an important principle. It's been upheld by our courts that the rules that apply to people are the rules at the point of decision for their application, not the rules that were in effect when they came into the country.
"And as I say, that's a really important principle. It's been upheld by the courts, and it will be upheld by this government.
"That is what is needed in order to give a government the flexibility to manage the migration system properly.
"But what we have done with the transitional arrangements that I've announced in the House today is just recognise that for some groups of workers there are particularly unique circumstances that reflect the conditions in which they came to the country that justify different treatment."
Earlier this year she said that without the changes, it would cost the taxpayer £10billion in benefits and other extra pressures on the system.
Today, Ms Mahmood couldn’t make the same promise, but could not say exactly how much it would save.
She told LBC: "The cohort that was most likely to fall upon the state, that is to say care workers not working in the care sector, so not fulfilling the terms of their visa, they will not be able to settle at 5 years.
"And instead, they'll get a second chance for another 5-year visa within the care sector to make the contribution they originally came to make.
"That does save billions.”
She said the government would set out the full savings at a later date - and would apply to roughly 100,000 care workers who would not meet the first threshold.