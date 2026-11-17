Home secretary Shabana Mahmood’s immigration reforms have cleared the House of Commons despite a rebellion by Labour backbenchers.

The legislation would speed up the removal process for failed asylum seekers, with immigration officers no longer required to give five working days’ notice before removals begin.

Fourteen Labour MPs voted against the Bill at third reading, including Diane Abbott, John McDonnell, Nadia Whittome and Bell Ribeiro-Addy.

It will now go to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

The Immigration and Asylum Bill passed its final Commons stage on Tuesday by 290 votes to 94, a majority of 196.

It would also reduce the initial period of leave granted to refugees from five years to two-and-a-half years, while creating an independent immigration appeals authority.

Ms Mahmood described the plans as the “most significant migration reforms of modern times”, saying they would close legal “loopholes”.

Ms Ribeiro-Addy criticised proposals affecting settlement rules, warning that permanent residence could be “bought and flogged to the highest bidder”.

A proposal to increase the settlement wait for lower-paid work visa holders was dropped earlier this month following Labour concerns.

Health and social care visa holders earning at least £25,000 a year will remain eligible for settlement after five years, provided they meet visa conditions.

However, Labour MPs pressed ministers to extend the exemption to more skilled workers.

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Labour MP for Poole, tabled an amendment which would have broadened the exemption. It was rejected by 368 votes to 44.

Home Office minister Anna Turley said the exemption for care workers and some non-degree-level public sector health and education roles was exceptional, reflecting their contribution during and after the Covid pandemic.

She said the amendment risked weakening English-language and criminality requirements for settlement.

Elsewhere, SNP MP Pete Wishart accused Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin of “quasi-racism” following her speech on immigration.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the Bill made “some small steps in the right direction”, but argued the UK would not control its borders without leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.