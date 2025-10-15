Justice Secretary Gives Speech On The Future Of The Probation Service. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Shabana Mahmood will send hit squads of police and border force teams to Albania in a fresh drive to stamp out people-smuggling gangs upstream.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Home Secretary has ordered officials overseas to several Western Balkan states to scope out work on how to beef up security operations alongside their EU counterparts. It comes as a Frontex agreement on sharing vital data about people smuggling gangs is extended to countries including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. The teams will be embedded with local police forces to improve their borders, training border guards in how to use British drones, deploying biometric technologies to track movement of illegal migrants, and crack down on visa and passport fraud. More than 33,500 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats in 2025 so far, with figures pointing to a record-breaking year.

French authorities on the beach in Gravelines, France. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Criminal gangs have turned the Western Balkans into a major transit route for illegal migration. “I have instructed UK law enforcement to explore all options including deploying operations in the West Balkans to tackle illegal migration routes. “I have pledged to do whatever it takes to secure our borders. That is exactly what I am doing.” The deal comes after the Home Secretary hosted the Western Balkans Interior Minister’s Meeting in London yesterday, where she warned that migration was risking undermining trust in government, and the state itself. In some of the toughest language on migration yet, the Home Secretary all but admitted that the UK had lost control of its borders.