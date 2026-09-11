A police chief has said officers are “absolutely ready” to use powers to ban face coverings at anti-migration protests, saying hundreds of masked men descending on his town would make him “nervous as well”. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A police chief has said officers are “absolutely ready” to use powers to ban face coverings at anti-migration protests, saying hundreds of masked men descending on his town would make him “nervous as well”.

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Forces have stepped up planning and intelligence-gathering ahead of the weekend after the Home Secretary warned that the protesters are trying to intimidate communities. Deputy Chief Constable Andy Mariner, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s national lead for policing protests, told the Press Association anyone who engages in criminality at protests to “expect a knock on the door”. The senior officer said police are “on top of” tactics used by groups such as Patriot Platform after Shabana Mahmood said stronger action is needed to deal with new methods used by such groups earlier this week. At a meeting with senior officers on Thursday, the Home Secretary also made clear she expects police to make full use of their powers to stop protesters wearing face coverings. Mr Mariner said it was “tricky” for commanders on the ground to use powers to stop people wearing face coverings, but added that officers will use the legislation “if they can”.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Mariner, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s national lead for policing protests, told the Press Association anyone who engages in criminality at protests to “expect a knock on the door”. Picture: PA

He told PA: “It’s really tricky for commanders on the ground sometimes to be able to use powers like this. “There are a number of factors that need to be in place to enable that to happen. “In the case of Kent last weekend, it didn’t quite line up in that way. “But the police officers that I’ve spoken to this morning, the commanders are absolutely ready to use that legislation, and they will do if they can.” Crowds of masked men blocked road access to the Port of Dover on Saturday, followed by official vehicles being damaged and a handful of police officers being injured in a stand-off with protesters overnight on Sunday in Portsmouth. It is understood the Government believes protesters wearing face coverings at the demonstration in Dover could have been arrested. Police powers give senior officers the authority to declare a protest area where concealing one’s identity would be an offence, but this action was not taken. Asked if he agreed with the words of the Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Matt Jukes that the balaclava-wearing protesters were “sinister”, Mr Mariner said: “I mean, it does look sinister. “If there were 200 people walking down my local town, I would be nervous as well. “Our job is there to protect the public. Police were present in both locations that we’ve talked about from the weekend, and we will have a coordinated response ready for this weekend should it happen.” A group called “Portsmouth patriots” plans to march in the city on Saturday, with a counter-demonstration also planned.