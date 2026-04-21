The home secretary was interrupted by hecklers chanting "refugees welcome" during an event in London on Monday

Shabana Mahmood swore at hecklers during an event in London on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Shabana Mahmood has told "white liberals" to "f*** right off" after she was targeted by a heckler accusing her of mimicking right-wing immigration policies.

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The home secretary was interrupted by hecklers during an interview with the comedian Matt Forde for his podcast Political Party in London on Monday. The heckler said he wanted to “personally thank you for out-Reforming Reform” while two other members of the crowd chanted "refugees welcome". Ms Mahmood hit back that she was "not going to let a tinpot racist or some random heckler or anybody else claw away at the foundations of who I am as a person". She added: “I’m a proud Englishwoman. I’m a proud Brit, I’m a hugely proud Muslim. That is the absolute core of my life." The home secretary said accusations she is mimicking Reform's policies were efforts to "delegitimise" concerns which were "perfectly valid" around immigration including the opinions of “ethnic minorities in the country”. Read more: Reform to abolish indefinite leave to remain and tackle 'Boriswave' of immigration Read more: What my crowded house taught me about immigration: UK's asylum appeals backlog

Phenomenal Political Party tonight with @ShabanaMahmood.



And not just because Shabana handled being screamed at by two posh yobs with total composure.



Thank you to the rest of the audience who came along and behaved.



Full podcast out soon! — Matt Forde (@mattforde) April 20, 2026

Suggesting the heckles could be racially motivated, she went on: “I do think there is that element of it which is: ‘How dare you, a brown woman, say a thing that we white liberals think you’re not allowed to say?’ "Well, I’m saying it. “That’s why I said this individual can just f**k right off, because I know I belong in my own country. You’re not going to be able to do that to me.” Posting on X after the show, Mr Forde praised Ms Mahmood for handling "being screamed at by two posh yobs with total composure”. He thanked the rest of the audience "who came along and behaved.”

Ms Mahmood was accused by a heckler of "out-Reforming Reform”. Pictured: Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK (L) with Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's spokesperson for home affairs. Picture: Getty

One of the individuals from Green New Deal Rising, a pressure group, defended their disruption of Ms Mahmood in order to protest her “cruel immigration policies and authoritarian moves towards a Palantir backed AI ‘panopticon’.” Joe, 32, said: "As someone who migrated here when I was four and grown up here I know the value migrants bring to our country." "I want to live in a place that treats people fleeing dangerous situations with respect and dignity, not one that leans into racist rhetoric to win votes from Reform."