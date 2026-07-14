Shabana Mahmood is said to be the favourite to replace Rachel Reeves as Chancellor. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham's allies have reportedly blocked Ed Miliband from becoming the next Chancellor, with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood seen as as the new favourite for the role.

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Energy Secretary Ed Miliband had been seen as a frontrunner. Picture: Alamy

Another said: "The tide has turned against Ed" third added: "It looks like the right outcome has been reached". Mr Burnham will finally be sworn in as PM on July 20 following the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer. One Miliband ally told the Financial Times: "He’s close to Burnham and stuck his neck on the line. "He supplied some of his support team and is well aligned with the key figures so we’re all expecting him to be chancellor for myriad reasons."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves makes a speech at the annual Financial and Professional Services Dinner. Picture: Alamy

They added: "I’ve heard the Foreign Office a couple of times too. [That[ would be a promotion of sorts. But it would be seen as a snub." Mr Burnham's team have refused to comment on speculation and the Makerfield MP will only reveal his cabinet after July 20. Ms Reeves delivered a speech at Mansion House on Tuesday in what is believed could be her ast public address as Chancellor. Reflecting on her two years in the Treasury, she urged Britain to be "much bolder" and go "much further" in its relationship with Europe. She said: "This government has shown that change, indeed radical change, is possible, and the record of the last two years makes clear that governments can achieve that change only when they combine radicalism with credibility.

Andy Burnham addressing the Commons on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy