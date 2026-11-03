Listen back to the guests and callers who spoke to Nick Ferrari about the government's climbdown on immigration rules.

00:00 | LBC's Natasha Clark joins Nick Ferrari to explain the context from her interview with the Home Secretary.

03:05 | Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp brands it a 'total capitulation'.

07:02 | Amnesty International's Steve Valdez Symonds has concerns about the rules 'being changed midway' for people already in the UK.

10:28 | Nick Ferrari grills the Border Security and Asylum Minister Anna Turley on whether Shabana Mahmood is really a self-described 'tough cookie', and the cost of the reforms.

16:40 | Caller Jane reminds listeners that this was also an issue under the Boris Johnson.

19:28 | Caller Andy demands honesty and clarity from the government.

20:43 | Caller Nick says care work is being used as 'a back door' into permanent settlement.

22:56 | Caller Joanna shares how grateful she is for the care that both her and her mother have received for cancer and dementia.