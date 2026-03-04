What is Shabana Mahmood’s UK asylum and visa overhaul?
Recap of asylum and visa overhauls announced this week by home secretary Shabana Mahmood
Shabana Mahmood has immediately halted all study visas for four countries, stating that they are "seeking to exploit our generosity".
The home secretary announced on Wednesday that Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan had been stripped of the right, while Afghanistan has lost this and also work visas.
It comes as part of a review of asylum seeker policy, which has also seen Ms Mahmood announce that refugee status will be reviewed every 30 months.
And on Monday, the secretary told LBC that Britain might pay migrants 'more than £3k' to leave the UK. Ms Mahmood stated that Britain would be following a Danish example:
“The levels of illegal migration are putting immense strain on our country, and our public services – creating division within communities across the country,” she said
“Illegal migration is undermining the contract between government and its citizens – eroding support for the asylum system entirely.
“But Denmark shows us how to be firm but fair: removing illegal migrant families that are from safe countries while providing refuge to those in genuine need.
“That is why we will follow the Danish model to restore order and control to our borders.”
Here is a recap of the changes that are set to come in.
Shabana Mahmood has put in place her plans for an asylum overhaul this week, on the back of the Gorton and Denton byelection, which the Green Party won from Labour.
The home secretary has, since then, drip-fed announcements as part of what she is said to hope is an antidote to Reform’s closed border policy and the Greens' stance of liberally opening borders.
Ms Mahmood called the reforms “fair, firm and compassionate” and rewarding to people who want to contribute to British society.
Paying unsuccessful asylum seekers to leave
Following the Danish example, the government could offer up to £30,000 to asylum seekers as a payment to speed up removals of those who have not been granted asylum.
The government currently pays to house families in halfway house hotels, which can cost up to £158,000 for a family of three each year. Asylum applications can go on for years.
Denmark has reported that it has halved the number of people awaiting deportation with this approach, and Ms Mahmood hopes the extra financial incentives will encourage them to return.
Review of refugee status
Refugees whose countries are deemed safe will be expected to return home, with reviews being held every 30 months under plans, Ms Mahmood has said.
Under current rules, those granted refugee status have it for five years and can apply for indefinite leave to remain and get on a route to citizenship.
But starting on Monday, refugees will need to renew their permission to stay or apply for a visa route like any other legal migrant, including paying associated fees.
This move is again from the Danish playbook and follows Ms Mahmood’s trip to Copenhagen last week.
Halting visas
The government has immediately halted study visas for those from Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan, and Afghanistan. Afghans have also lost their work visa rights.
Ms Mahmood said: “Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused.
“That is why I am taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity.”