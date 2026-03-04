Shabana Mahmood has immediately halted all study visas for four countries, stating that they are "seeking to exploit our generosity".

The home secretary announced on Wednesday that Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan had been stripped of the right, while Afghanistan has lost this and also work visas.

It comes as part of a review of asylum seeker policy, which has also seen Ms Mahmood announce that refugee status will be reviewed every 30 months.

And on Monday, the secretary told LBC that Britain might pay migrants 'more than £3k' to leave the UK. Ms Mahmood stated that Britain would be following a Danish example:

“The levels of illegal migration are putting immense strain on our country, and our public services – creating division within communities across the country,” she said

“Illegal migration is undermining the contract between government and its citizens – eroding support for the asylum system entirely.

“But Denmark shows us how to be firm but fair: removing illegal migrant families that are from safe countries while providing refuge to those in genuine need.

“That is why we will follow the Danish model to restore order and control to our borders.”

Here is a recap of the changes that are set to come in.