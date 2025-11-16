Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo will face sanctions if they do not start taking back more illegal migrants and criminals. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Shabana Mahmood has threatened a Trump-style visa ban on African nations amid a major overhaul of the immigration system.

Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo will face sanctions if they do not improve co-operation on removals. The trio have collectively refused to take back more than 4,000 illegal migrants and foreign criminals from the UK. They are the first countries to be formally threatened with visa bans with their governments given a month to start co-operating before sanctions are imposed. Ms Mahmood formally issued the threat of visa bans on Thursday by writing to the countries’ embassies in London, Home Office sources told The Times. Set to be fully unveiled on Monday, the Home Secretary vowed to bring "order and control back into our system" by creating new "safe" routes for people arriving in the UK. The changes are part of wide-ranging measures to dramatically increase deportations.

Some 39,075 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey so far this year, according to the latest Home Office figures. Picture: Alamy

The Home Office said the countries were the most “obstructive” in refusing to take back citizens and the bans would act as a deterrent to show others the UK was prepared to extend visa bans to other countries. The Times also reported India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Somalia and Gabon are believed to be the other countries most resistant to taking back illegal migrants and could also join the list over the coming year. Ms Mahmood said: “In Britain, we play by the rules. When I said there would be penalties for countries that do not take back criminals and illegal immigrants, I meant it. “My message to foreign governments today is clear: accept the return of your citizens or lose the privilege of entering our country.” Under the proposals, refugees will also be forced to return to their home countries as soon as it is deemed safe under the new reforms. Earlier, Ms Mahmood pledged to end this “golden ticket” which the government said had seen asylum claims surge in the UK, drawing people across Europe, through safe countries and onto dangerous small boats.

Anti-migrant protests erupted across the UK this summer. Picture: Getty

Ms Mahmood has insisted, over recent days, that Labour has spearheaded "record levels" of immigration raids and arrests, and that nearly 50,000 people with no right to be in the UK had been returned. But, at the same time, more migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats. Some 39,075 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey so far this year, according to the latest Home Office figures. The arrivals have already passed the number for the whole of 2024 (36,816) and 2023 (29,437), but the number is still below the total at this point in 2022 (39,929). Meanwhile, the Government's pilot scheme with France aimed at deterring people from making the dangerous crossing, has removed 113 people to the continent since it was introduced in August, while 92 have arrived in the UK under the deal's approved safe route.

Also according to the Times, Ms Mahmood is said to have been inspired by Trump’s homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, who has overseen the US’s mass deportation policy. A source close to the Home Secretary said Noem had left a “lasting, positive impression on her” after they met for the first time in September. “She’s clearly a fearsome operator but with an underappreciated intellect and eye for detail,” the source said.

Shabana Mahmood was reportedly inspired by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Picture: Getty