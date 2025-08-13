Sha'Carri Richardson missed out on 200m qualification for the US team. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Sha'Carri Richardson has said she will seek help after being arrested following an altercation with her boyfriend, the fellow US sprinter Christian Coleman.

The 25-year-old was detained at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington after the incident; a video of which shows her pushing her partner into a wall, grabbing his bags, and throwing headphones at him. Richardson was released the day after and has competed again. She is reigning World Athletics Champion for the women’s 100m, a title she won at Budapest 2023 and was hoping to defend in Tokyo this summer. The airport incident has put her participation in doubt, however. "I'm taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am,” Richardson said. "I love him [Coleman] and to him I can't apologise enough,” she added and posted a fuller statement as part of an Instagram story.

Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Coleman, 29, also a former world 100m champion, is not pressing charges. "She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can't understand, but nobody can,” the sprinter told The Athletic. Will Sha'Carri Richardson compete at the World Athletics Championships? The US has not named its team for the championships in Tokyo, which will be held from September 13-21. The country picks the first three athletes to finish in each event at its track and field trials, which were held from July 31 to August 3, providing they have the qualification standard.

Richardson at the 2025 Met Gala. She won women's 100m silver in Paris 2024. Picture: Getty