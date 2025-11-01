Shaine March was jailed for a minimum of 42 years on Friday after he stabbed pregnant Alana Odysseos 23 times at her home

Shaine March has been jailed for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 42 years. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

Shadow Justice Minister Dr Kieran Mullan has lodged an appeal over the sentencing of double murderer Shaine March, which "makes a mockery of our system".

March, 47, of Surrey Quays, London, has avoided a Whole Life Order despite being convicted of murder whilst out on licence from jail following a previous murder conviction. He was jailed for a minimum of 42 years on Friday after he stabbed Alana Odysseos, 32, 23 times at her home in Walthamstow on 22 July, 2024. She was in the early stages of pregnancy with her third child when she died from the stab wounds. Jurors were told that March, aged 21, fatally stabbed 17-year-old Andre Drummond in the neck at a McDonald's restaurant in Denmark Hill, south London, in January 2000. Following his release on a life licence in early 2013, he was recalled to jail later that year after he stamped on the stomach of another pregnant girlfriend in July and was released again in February 2018.

Alana Odysseos was stabbed 23 times while pregnant with her third child. Picture: PA