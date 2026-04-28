There are plans for a £10 million restoration involving major works to the building exterior, roof and interior once the structure been stabilised

Hall's Croft was damaged last October after a car reversed into it . Picture: Shakespeare Birthplace Trust

By Issy Clarke

The former home of William Shakespeare's family is 'at risk' after a car reversed into the Grade-I listed building.

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The Stratford-upon-Avon abode, which was home to the Bard's daughter Susanna and her husband John Hall, has been placed on Historic England's heritage at risk register. Halls Croft, which is already undergoing conservation work, was left damaged last October after a car reversed into it. Rachael North, chief executive of Shakespeare Birthplace Trust charity, said the timber-frame property was of "exceptional historical importance". Read more: NHS spends £100m in one year on mental health patients stuck in hospital beds due to lack of housing Read more:Only one in three children enjoy reading: Books and the arts is more important than ever for children's long-term wellbeing

Hall's Croft Stratford upon Avon, (home of Shakespeare's daughter, Susanna Hall), Warwickshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

Inclusion on the heritage risk list "allows us to be transparent about the challenges we face" she said. "We take seriously our responsibility to care for this inheritance, so that it can continue to inspire curiosity, connection and understanding for generations to come." The heritage at risk register is updated by Historic England every year with buildings and sites in danger of being lost due to decay, development or abandonment.

Susanna is depicted in the film Hamnet, based on the Maggie O'Farrell novel, by Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Susanna along with Jacobi Jupe as Hamlet, and Olivia Lynes as Judith. Picture: Alamy

Work has began on a £1 million conservation project to stabilise the 17th century building and remove temporary steel supports added in 2012. There are plans for a £10 million restoration involving major works on the building exterior, roof and interior once the stabilisation is complete. This will require “substantial external funding from institutional funders, philanthropists, and partners”.

Deborah Williams, regional director of the Midlands for Historic England, said: “Halls Croft is an internationally significant building and adding it to the Heritage at Risk Register is a positive first step in helping bring the building back into use. “Shakespeare Birthplace Trust take their role as custodians of this shared history very seriously and they understand that being added to the at-risk register is the first step on the journey to be removed from it.”