Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy have teamed up to release the official song for the 2026 World Cup ahead of next month’s tournament.

The duo officially released Dai Dai on Friday, with the Colombian singer celebrating the news on social media.

“Dai Dai is here. The @fifaworldcup 2026 starts now!” she captioned an Instagram post announcing the song’s launch.

The biggest World Cup, featuring 48 teams, kicks off on June 11 and is being hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Shakira earlier teased the song by sharing a minute-long clip on social media.

“Dai Dai brings together the global sounds and energy of Shakira and Burna Boy in a vibrant celebration of football, culture and unity,” Fifa said in a statement.

“Royalties from the song will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.”