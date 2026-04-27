A crew member was crushed to death after helping to set up a stage for a Shakira concert in Brazil.

The technician died after becoming trapped under a lifting system while helping to construct the platform for the Copacabana Beach show in Brazil on Sunday.

The fire department confirmed the man was rushed to hospital after sustaining severe injuries, but could not be saved.

Confirming the news, concert organiser Bonus Track said in a statement: "Unfortunately, the technician passed away in hospital."

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