It is 'shameful' of councils to remove St George’s Cross flags, says Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kemi Badenoch has said it is “shameful” of councils to remove St George’s Cross flags, as she claimed local rules were being enforced “selectively”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Flags have been taken down by a number of local authorities this week, including Tower Hamlets in east London as well as Birmingham, after campaigners attached them following an online movement called “Operation Raise the Colours”. On Monday, St George’s cross flags were pictured on the A1206 on the Isle of Dogs in the east of the capital, while BirminghamLive also reported flags that have been flown in areas of the city have been removed by the local council. Writing in the Daily Mail, the Conservative leader said the flying of English flags should be “welcomed”, rather than “seen as an act of rebellion”. “After years of politicisation by those who seek to diminish England’s culture and Christian heritage, it is encouraging to see English flags flown proudly as symbols of unity, nationhood and optimism,” she said. Read more: Billy Bragg warns St George cross could 'intimidate neighbours' amid flag row Read more: Flag row in Birmingham: St George's and Union Jacks 'could put lives at risk', council says

Protesters hold Union Jack flags. Picture: Alamy

“So, it is shameful that some councils have scrambled to remove them at the first opportunity, even in the lead-up to VJ Day, while leaving banners of other nations and political causes untouched. “This is not about by-laws or policy. Councils will say they are enforcing local rules, but the point is they apply those rules selectively.” Ms Badenoch points to the hesitation of some councils to “address the widespread appearance of Palestinian flags” as an example of “those using power to push a sectarian agenda”. She continued: “Suppressing the English flag does not stop division. It fuels it. “If more councils embraced our shared national identity instead of fearing it, we would not be in a position where flying our own flag is seen as an act of rebellion.”

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC