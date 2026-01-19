This comes as Shamima Begum had her bid to return to the UK revived after European judges ordered the Home Office to justify stripping her British citizenship

British-born Shamima Begum from Bethnal Green in London, pictured in Roj camp, 2021. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Shamima Begum could be freed from her Syrian detention camp as violence erupts around Islamic State prisons.

Begum, 26, left London to join ISIS when she was 15-years-old. She was stripped of her British citizenship and is currently held in the al-Roj detention camp in north-east Syria. However, fighting in the region has broken out between Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Islamic State (IS) fighters. The US-backed SDF, who control the IS detention camps, is losing ground to IS fighters. Around 9,000 IS fighters and some 40,000 women and children associated with the group (British men, women and children) are currently held in makeshift camps - who could be released if the prisons are opened.

Soldiers fire into the air amid celebrations a day after Syrian government troops took control of Raqqa from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Picture: Alamy

“If the camps collapse in a disorderly fashion, there are some people within those camps who are adherents to Isis and will be out,” said a regional expert familiar with the situation told The Telegraph. The al-Aqtan prison near Raqqa, a prison in Deir al-Zour and another camp in al-Shadadi, have all reported clashes. The SDF warned that the attempts to seize the prisons "could have serious security repercussions that threaten stability and pave the way for a return to chaos and terrorism". This comes as Shamima Begum had her bid to return to the UK revived after European judges ordered the Home Office to justify stripping her British citizenship. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has formally ordered the Home Office to justify the move in accordance with international law following an application from Begum’s lawyers.