Begum fled the UK as a 15-year-old to join ISIS and has been kept in Syria since 2019

Shamima Begum joined Islamic State in Syria aged 15 in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Shamima Begum is plotting to use people smugglers to help her get back to Britain, messages from inside her camp have claimed.

The 26-year-old has been held at the al-Roj detention facility in Syria since 2019 after she initially fled the UK to join Islamic State when she was 15. She was married to an IS fighter and was stripped of her British citizenship in February 2019 on the grounds of posing a threat to national security. All her legal bids in the UK to overturn that decision have since failed. Begum, originally from east London, is now said to be plotting to use contacts to smuggle her out alongside an American former jihadi, the Express reports. Read more: ISIS brides flee Syrian prison camp amid fears Shamima Begum could return to UK Read more: ‘We want more transparency’: Shamima Begum’s revived citizenship bid was ‘inevitable’, says ISIS bride’s former lawyer

British-born Shemima Begum, pictured aged 19, from Bethnal Green in London. Picture: Getty

Journalist Andrew Dury, who has who has interviewed Begum six times at al-Roj, claims he received messages in recent weeks outlining an alleged escape plan. Mr Drury is said to have received a series of texts from Hoda Muthana, Shamima's friend in the camp who also had her citizenship stripped for joining ISIS. Appearing to act as Shamima's fixer, Hoda has asked for thousands of US dollars using the code word "gummies," and also British pounds, which she referred to as "mints", to help pay people smugglers to free both women from the camp. Hoda also allegedly outlined a plan for the ex-ISIS brides to cross the border into Turkey to "get to our embassies," believing this would force the UK Government to act. In one message, Hoda writes: "Bring five thousand gummy bears with u, the American brand, is better." In another, she adds: "S (Shamima) also likes mints, about the same amount, but better u come and give it so half the bag isn’t taken." Hoda claimed the UK would "eventually let" Begum back in once "Turkey deports her." Speaking about the messages, Mr Drury told the publication: "I'm not going to give a terrorist, or somebody I consider as a terrorist, money. "I understand her wanting to get out of the camp in desperation, but she and Hoda seem to be trying to manipulate people financially to help them, who knows who they are paying money to."