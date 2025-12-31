Shamima Begum's lawyer said her revived citizenship bid was 'inevitable'. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

It was “inevitable” that the Home Office’s decision to revoke ISIS bride Shamima Begum’s British citizenship would be challenged as greater transparency is needed around the case, her former lawyer has told LBC.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has formally ordered the Home Office to justify the move in accordance with international law following an application from Begum's current legal team Speaking to LBC's James Hanson, the Begum family's former lawyer Tasnime Akunjee said this was always bound to happen. "I thought it was inevitable in due course. And the reason being is that all of the arguments that have been aerated now and the concerns they have were actually aerated way back in 2019 and they were done so in writing." he said. ECtHR judges are now assessing whether the UK Government failed to look into whether it violated human rights and anti-trafficking laws, and whether the Home Office failed to those into account by banning the former child bride from returning to Britain. Lawyers for Begum, who left east London to join Islamic State when she was 15, have hailed the step as an "unprecedented opportunity".

Shamima Begum is in a Syrian refugee camp. Picture: Getty

Their claim, filed in an application to the Strasbourg court, argues UK authorities failed to ask four key questions before her citizenship was revoked by former Conservative Home Secretary Sajid Javid in 2019. These include whether she had been trafficked to Syria, whether British authorities failed to protect her, and whether her lack of citizenship would undermine any future investigation into trafficking. If any trafficking issues were raised, they say British authorities failed to ask whether her lack of citizenship could be justified on national security grounds. Mr Akunjee said: “What we say is we want more transparency around this. And that's what the courts are saying in Strasbourg. "They're not saying that the decision was necessarily wrong. What they're saying is that they want to see the reasoning of that decision and whether the mind of the Home Secretary was turned, as it should have been, to his treaty obligations about how we treat minors and victims of trafficking." He added: “I say that anyone thinking that a 15 year old girl is a national security threat that cannot be dealt with within our borders by one of the oldest security apparatus on the planet, that was always a difficult proposition by the Home Secretary. “The reason we're couching things in legalistic terms is by definition we're talking about a legal case in a legal court of law with judges asking questions. So the language and the reasoning will always be legalistic. “In that scenario, simple question is, can the UK deal with a 15 year old girl and whatever threat she may pose, the answer is simply yes.”