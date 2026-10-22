The first death of a person infected with the Shamonda virus is not a cause for concern, says a French health ministry.

The death has been described by the health official as an exceptional event, which can be explained by the patient's very poor health.

They added that the circumstances of the case meant that there was no reason to talk of a health crisis, reporters were told.

It is believed that the victim was bitten by a midge carrying the virus in eastern France, where it had spread among animals during spring and ​summer, the French government said.

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