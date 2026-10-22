Shamonda virus death is ‘exceptional’ and not a health crisis, insists French officials
The death has been described by the French health official as an exceptional event that can be explained by the patient's very poor health
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The first death of a person infected with the Shamonda virus is not a cause for concern, says a French health ministry.
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The death has been described by the health official as an exceptional event, which can be explained by the patient's very poor health.
They added that the circumstances of the case meant that there was no reason to talk of a health crisis, reporters were told.
It is believed that the victim was bitten by a midge carrying the virus in eastern France, where it had spread among animals during spring and summer, the French government said.
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On Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was unlikely that the first documented human case of the Shamonda virus disease would spread further.
"Based on current information and knowledge of the transmission of closely related viruses, this is an isolated human case, and it is unlikely to lead to wider spread at this time," the WHO told Reuters.
The WHO added that it was monitoring the situation.
What is Shamonda virus?
Shamonda is usually found in livestock and is transmitted by midge bites.
Although it mainly affects cattle, infections have also been recorded in sheep, goats, horses and alpacas.
The disease belongs to the same group as Schmallenberg virus, which causes reproductive disorders in livestock.