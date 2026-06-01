A 30-year-old man will go on trial in the New Year accused of murdering a mother-of-one who was shot outside a bar in Sheffield, a judge has ruled.

Detectives have said “she was simply an innocent bystander”.

Ms Brookes was shot near the One Four One bar in West Street, in the city centre, shortly before 2.45am on bank holiday Monday.

Jemele Rhone, of Outram Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court by videolink on Monday charged with murdering 30-year-old Shanice Brookes.

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Rhone, who has long dark hair, appeared on a link to prison, wearing a mask and sitting behind a desk.

His co-accused, Deiryen Dyce, 32, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield, appeared in the dock at the court, flanked by a security guard.

Dyce is charged with assisting an offender, possession of ammunition, possession of heroin, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property, namely £2,000.

Rhone is also charged with possession of a handgun and possession of criminal property, namely £10,000.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC set a provisional trial date for both men of January 4 2027.

He said there will be another hearing on July 13.

Both defendants were remanded in custody. They were not asked to enter any pleas.

When the defendants were dealt with at magistrates court last week, prosecutors described the incident on May 25 as an “alleged street shooting” and said Ms Brookes was an “entirely innocent bystander”.

The mother of a 10-year-old boy worked as a volunteer for the Sheffield community charity Zest and was about to finish a degree at Sheffield College.

In a statement issued after her death, her family said: “She could light up every room she walked into with her infectious laugh, beautiful soul and magical aura.

“Shanice made people feel loved, safe and valued simply by being herself.

“She was truly one of a kind and she will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love her.”

In another statement, Zest said Ms Brookes was “a truly beautiful soul who touched so many lives within our Zest family and wider community”.