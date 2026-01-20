Nico Antic, 12, sustained critical injuries to his legs after being bitten by a bull shark. Picture: GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

A 12-year-old boy who was attacked by a shark at a popular beach in Sydney is not expected to survive, according to a fundraiser set up by a family friend.

Nico Antic was swimming with friends at a rock jumping point at Shark Beach in the Vaucluse area of the city when he was bitten by what is believed to be a bull shark. One of his friends jumped into the water to his aid before two others pulled him on to a nearby rock platform where he lost consciousness. He was helped into a police marine boat where CPR was performed and tourniquets were applied to the boy’s severely mauled legs. He was then rushed to Sydney Children’s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. In a message posted to the fundraiser on Tuesday, Victor Piñeiro, who describes himself as a "close friend" of the Antic family, sadly informed donors that despite “all efforts”, this “heartbreaking event has led to the worst possible outcome”.

Nico was jumping from rocks at Hermitage Foreshore Walk near Shark Beach in Vaucluse, Sydney. Picture: Alamy

The incident was one in a spate of shark attacks in Sydney recently. Picture: Getty

The incident is just one in a spate of attacks in waters around Sydney recently. Just a few kilometers away, an 11-year-old boy narrowly avoided death after a large shark bit a chunk out of his surfboard on Monday morning, throwing the young victim into the water. Steven Pearce, the chief executive of Surf Life Saving New South Wales, said he is lucky to be alive. “I have to say that the young boy [today] is extremely lucky to get away with just a chunk out of the board — certainly a terrifying situation and it’s just very fortuitous that he had his father there with him at the same time,” he said. A section of the boy’s missing board was sent to New South Wales Fisheries in the hopes of identifying the species.

A male swimmer was attacked by a shark at Manly beach on Monday. Picture: Getty