Three shark attacks in 24 hours across Sydney as boy, 12, fighting for his life
Two people are fighting for their lives following a 24-hour spate of shark attacks in Sydney, with a victim as young as 12 identified.
The Australian city has been left reeling after three people were attacked in a matter of hours.
On Sunday, a shark bit into the arms and upper body of Nico Antic, 12, who had been swimming at Shark beach at Neilsen Park with five of his friends in eastern Sydney.
One of his friends jumped into the water to his aid before two others pulled him on to a nearby rock platform where he lost consciousness.
The boy was kept alive by police rescue officers performing CPR before an ambulance took him to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
He is believed to have suffered injuries to both his legs.
Police said in a statement: “Water Police officers attached two medical tourniquets and [he] was immediately given first aid on board the police vessel … for serious leg injuries”.
Just a few kilometers away, an 11-year-old boy narrowly avoided death after a large shark bit a chunk out of his surfboard on Monday morning, throwing the young victim into the water.
Steven Pearce, the chief executive of Surf Life Saving New South Wales, said he is lucky to be alive.
“I have to say that the young boy [today] is extremely lucky to get away with just a chunk out of the board — certainly a terrifying situation and it’s just very fortuitous that he had his father there with him at the same time,” he said.
A section of the boy’s missing board was sent to New South Wales Fisheries in the hopes of identifying the species.
Hours later, a male swimmer was attacked by a shark at north Sydney’s Manly beach shortly before 6.30pm.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is in critical condition and is being treated at Royal North Shore hospital.
New South Wales said: “All beaches on the Northern Beaches are closed until further notice, and this will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
Bull sharks were behind the first two attacks while species of the shark is yet to be identified. One witness reported seeing a bull shark of around 1.5 metres in length.
Sharks have attacked multiple people in Sydney’s harbor in recent years, sharks in the harbour in recent years, including a young woman who had a chunk bitten from her leg at Elizabeth Bay in 2024.