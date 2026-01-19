A surf lifesaver patrols a beach on a jetski following a fatal shark attack at Dee Why Beach in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker). Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Two people are fighting for their lives following a 24-hour spate of shark attacks in Sydney, with a victim as young as 12 identified.

The Australian city has been left reeling after three people were attacked in a matter of hours. On Sunday, a shark bit into the arms and upper body of Nico Antic, 12, who had been swimming at Shark beach at Neilsen Park with five of his friends in eastern Sydney. One of his friends jumped into the water to his aid before two others pulled him on to a nearby rock platform where he lost consciousness. The boy was kept alive by police rescue officers performing CPR before an ambulance took him to hospital, where he remains in critical condition. He is believed to have suffered injuries to both his legs. Read more: Pictured: Tourist, 26, mauled to death by a shark as her dive instructor boyfriend tried to save her life Read more: Woman killed and man critical after double shark attack at remote beach

