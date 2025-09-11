The MP for Washington and Gateshead South Sharon Hodgson's office in Washington, Sunderland which has been damaged by a blaze

Aerial images of the scene at the MP for Washington and Gateshead South Sharon Hodgson's office in Washington, Sunderland which has been damaged by a blaze. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

An MPs office has been hit with a suspected arson attack overnight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The constituency office of Sharon Hodgson, the Labour MP for Washington and Gateshead South, was gutted by the fire on Wednesday. The office in Concord, Washington, was also daubed with graffiti in the incident and the suspected attack was confirmed in the House of Commons on Thursday.

An MPs office has been hit with a suspected arson attack overnight. Picture: UK Parliament

Read More: MPs demand Mandelson return to Britain and face questions over 'sickening and disturbing' Epstein emails Read More: Is this Charlie Kirk's killer? Manhunt after Trump ally assassinated while addressing crowd at student rally Scrawlings in white paint on the side of the building said “328 days blood on your hands," but it is not immediately clear what the writing is referring to. The building's roof has been nearly completely destroyed by the fire.

The constituency office of Sharon Hodgson, in Washington, where a fire broke out last night. Picture: LBC

There is a significant police and fire service presence around the building as investigations take place. A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "We can confirm that at the height of the incident, seven appliances, including an aerial ladder platform, attended a building fire in Washington during the early hours of this morning. "The emergency call was received by our Control Room at 00:12, and the first crew arrived on Woodland Terrace in Concord within four minutes. "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA) used jets and a hose reel to extinguish the fire and worked alongside blue light colleagues to make the scene safe. "No casualties were reported." Chief fire officer, Peter Heath, said: "I want to commend our crews for their swift and professional response to this serious incident. "Their actions ensured the fire was contained quickly and safely, with no reported casualties. "We continue to work closely with our partners as investigations progress."

Scrawlings in white paint on the side of the building said “328 days blood on your hands". Picture: LBC

It is not immediately clear what the writing is referring to. Picture: Alamy

Councillor Phil Tye, chairman of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority, said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident. "I'd like to thank our firefighters and control staff for their dedication and teamwork during what may be a challenging investigation." A spokesperson for Ms Hodgson told reporters:"An incident occurred overnight at Sharon's office. "We will not be commenting or speculating while there is an ongoing police investigation, what we are clear on is there is no place for this kind of violence in our society. "Sharon will not be deterred and will continue to support her constituents in Washington and Gateshead South as she does day in, day out. "Constituents should get in touch with their issues by emailing in the usual way."