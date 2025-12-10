Sharon Osbourne says her late husband's Ozzy told her to "Kiss me. Hug me tight" just before he passed away, as she recalled her last moments with the rock star for the first time.

Speaking about the day of his death on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show, Sharon said the Prince of Darkness awoke at 4am and passed just 20 minutes later.

The grieving star, 73, recounted in heartbreaking detail the day she spent with the Black Sabbath lead singer before he died of heart failure on July 22.

He was found on the floor of his home gym by Sharon after he had decided to go for a early morning workout despite his ill health.

Sharon said she ran to the gym after she heard a yell and was left screaming herself after finding Ozzy's body slumped over a cross-trainer.

The widow said: "He had a heart attack. I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm like, 'Don't — just leave him. Leave him. You can't. He's gone. '

"I knew instantly he'd gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it's like, 'He's gone. Just leave him.'"

Before heading to the gym, Ozzy had been up and down all night in the bathroom, Sharon said.

Before leaving the room, he told her: "Kiss me. Hug me tight."

Sharon also revealed that Ozzy knew he was near the end of his life, after a doctor told him if he did his planned final show at Villa Park with his bandmates, he "wouldn't get through it".

But the rock icon insisted on playing the show anyway, reuniting with his original bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the first time since 2005 to bid an emotional farewell to fans.