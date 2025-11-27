Sharon Osbourne has made her first public appearance since her husband Ozzy’s funeral over the summer.

The 73-year-old TV personality was joined by her daughter Kelly, 41, at a glamorous cocktail party at London’s Aki hosted by renowned designer Rebecca Vallance.

The mother and daughter were pictured clinging together as they posed for the cameras in their luxurious ball gowns.

Sharon wore a sparkling red dress while Kelly wore light pink. It is the first time the pair have been seen together at a public event since the Prince of Darkness’ funeral.

They were joined by other celeb stars including Holly Valance, Amber Le Bon and Zara Tindall.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy died on July 22 "surrounded by love" just weeks after he took to the stage one last time with his band mates at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Sharon cut a breathtaking figure at his funeral as she laid flowers at the Black Sabbath bridge, as fans lined the streets to bid the Prince of Darkness farewell.

