Sharon Osbourne makes first public appearance since husband Ozzy's funeral at glamorous London party
The TV star was pictured with her daughter Kelly wearing a glitzy red dress
Sharon Osbourne has made her first public appearance since her husband Ozzy’s funeral over the summer.
The 73-year-old TV personality was joined by her daughter Kelly, 41, at a glamorous cocktail party at London’s Aki hosted by renowned designer Rebecca Vallance.
The mother and daughter were pictured clinging together as they posed for the cameras in their luxurious ball gowns.
Sharon wore a sparkling red dress while Kelly wore light pink. It is the first time the pair have been seen together at a public event since the Prince of Darkness’ funeral.
They were joined by other celeb stars including Holly Valance, Amber Le Bon and Zara Tindall.
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy died on July 22 "surrounded by love" just weeks after he took to the stage one last time with his band mates at Villa Park in Birmingham.
Sharon cut a breathtaking figure at his funeral as she laid flowers at the Black Sabbath bridge, as fans lined the streets to bid the Prince of Darkness farewell.
She was visibly emotional as she paid tribute to her late husband alongside children Aimee, Kelly and Jack.
Sharon and her kids greeted the crowd by making a peace sign, as fans chanted "Ozzy! Ozzy! Ozzy!".
As frontman of Black Sabbath, Ozzy was at the forefront of the heavy metal scene - a deeper, darker offshoot of hard rock.
His theatrical stage presence, including once biting the head off a bat, and styling himself as the Prince of Darkness, marked him out as a controversial figure.
He rose to further fame alongside his wife Sharon - whom he married in 1982 and shares three children - through their reality TV series The Osbournes.
The music star, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, performed his last gig on July 5 in a concert that also saw performances from the likes of Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.
The Birmingham-born singer sold more than 100 million records worldwide with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist.
In 2014, he was presented with a global icon award at the MTV Europe Music Awards.