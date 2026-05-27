She was an "amazing mum" who would "light up every room she walked into", her family said

Shanice Brookes, 30. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Alice Padgett

A woman who was fatally shot outside a bar in Sheffield on Monday has been named as young mother-of-one Shanice Brookes.

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Shanice, 30, lived in Sheffield where she worked for a local charity and was in the process of completing a university degree. Shortly before 2.45am on Monday, she was outside of One Four One bar when she was senselessly shot during a gang incident where she was an innocent bystander. She was treated by our officers and paramedics before being taken to hospital, where she died. Her family paid tribute to Shanice as someone who was "deeply loved". "Shanice had the biggest heart and the kind of energy you could never forget," they said. Read More: Neighbour from hell: Pensioner who threw dead moles into garden and used lawnmower to ruin dinner party faces jail after 15-year feud Read More: Woman, 24, pleads guilty to being in charge of dangerously out of control XL bully that killed teenage girl

Shanice worked for a charity and had a young son. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

"She was a deeply loved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and godmother, as well as being an amazing mum to her son, who meant the world to her. To her cousins, she was more like a sister – someone they could always turn to for love, laughter and support. "Shanice was also due to graduate from university, a reflection of her determination, ambition and the bright future ahead of her. "She could light up every room she walked in to with her infectious laugh, beautiful soul and magical aura. Shanice made people feel loved, safe and valued simply by being herself. "She was truly one of a kind and she will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love her." Detectives have released a CCTV image showing a white Audi that they believe was involved in the incident, and are appealing for anyone who was on West Street or Eldon Street in the early hours of Monday morning to come forward if they saw anything. Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident. One man, 30, and the woman, 32, were arrested near Stockport in Greater Manchester during the early hours of Monday morning. Officers have been given further time to question them both into Thursday, the force said.The second man, 30, was arrested in Sheffield, but has now been released and is no longer being treated as a suspect, officers said.

A police cordon at the scene near the One Four One bar on West Street, Sheffield. Picture: Alamy

Police are continuing to ask those who saw what happened in the early hours of Monday morning to come forward and tell the force what they saw. Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “Today, we have formally identified Shanice as the victim fatally injured in this incident, and our thoughts are with her family and the many people who knew and loved her. “Shanice was a young woman who was in the prime of her life and was simply enjoying a night out in the city centre over the bank holiday weekend. “People often say innocent victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time, but Shanice was not in the wrong place at the wrong time – we should all be able to go on nights out and know that we will come home safely. “This incident lays bare the devastation gun crimes causes within families and communities and I want to send a clear message to those who witnessed the incident or have information on those involved.

The scene near One Four One bar on West Street. Picture: Alamy