Shanice Brookes was an "innocent bystander", police have said

30-year-old mother-of-one Shanice Brookes who has been named woman who was fatally shot outside a bar in Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Alex Storey

A man accused of murdering a mother-of-one who was shot outside a bar in Sheffield has been remanded in custody after

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Jemele Rhone, of Outram Road, Sheffield, did not appear for a brief hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with murdering 30-year-old Shanice Brookes. Ms Brookes was shot near the One Four One bar in West Street, in the city centre, shortly before 2.45am on Bank Holiday Monday, who detectives have said "she was simply an innocent bystander". Rhone is also charged with possession of a handgun and possession of criminal property, namely £10,000. His solicitor, Rovena Zogaj, said he had asked not to appear in the dock for the short hearing due to his "mental health", and District Judge Tim Spruce agreed that he should not be produced from the cells. Read more: Innocent young mother shot dead outside Sheffield club in gangland killing gone wrong Read more: Families' fury as Canadian man who sold 'poison suicide kits' to 286 people in the UK won't be extradited

A police cordon at the scene near the shooting. Picture: Alamy

But Rhone’s co-accused Deiryen Dyce, 32, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield, did appear in the glass-fronted dock flanked by three security guards. The court heard that she is charged with assisting an offender, possession of ammunition, possession of heroin, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property, namely £2,000. Both defendants were remanded in custody by Judge Spruce and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday. Outlining the case, Oliver Farrell, prosecuting, told the court that Rhone, also 30, is accused of firing the shot that killed Ms Brookes, who was an "entirely innocent bystander". The prosecutor said Dyce is accused of assisting Rhone after the incident. Mr Farrell said the prosecution case is that the ammunition found in Dyce’s possession is linked to cartridges found at the scene. The prosecutor said both the defendants were arrested on the A555 Manchester Airport link road.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Alamy

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said on Friday: "Shanice was an entirely innocent bystander who should’ve been able to enjoy a night out in our city without the fear that she wouldn’t come home safely. "Shanice’s family, including her young son, now face the harrowing reality that they will never get to see her again. "They are having to grieve the unimaginable loss of their beloved daughter, friend and mother in the most tragic of circumstances. "Our thoughts remain with them.“From the outset of this investigation our priority has been clear – to provide answers for Shanice’s loved ones – and today’s development is a significant step in our commitment to do so." Ms Brookes, who left a 10-year-old son, worked for the Sheffield community charity Zest and was about to finish a degree at Sheffield College.

A police cordon at the scene near the One Four One bar on West Street, Sheffield, where a 30-year-old woman died following a shooting. Picture: Alamy