Sheffield United’s owners have reiterated their desire to take the club to the Premier League amid reports they contacted Sheffield Wednesday’s administrator over the prospect of a stunning merger.

COH Sports are reported to have made an enquiry with management consultancy firm Begbies Traynor, who are in control of the Owls until a new buyer is found, but it was quickly dismissed.

The owners, who bought the Blades 12 months ago, did not issue a denial when they addressed fans in a statement on Wednesday morning – three days after Chris Wilder’s side won the Steel City derby 3-0 at Hillsborough.

The statement from co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy read: “As we approach the first anniversary of our ownership we wanted to take the time to address you, the supporters of our great club.

“Like you, we are obviously disappointed with our start to the season. Even more so when this season is viewed in the context of how close we were to securing promotion back to the Premier League last May.

“As the owners and custodians of the club we remain hugely confident that with your support and some targeted additions to the squad that we will soon climb up the table back to where we belong.

