Sheffield United owners 'contact rivals Wednesday' over stunning merger
Sheffield United’s owners have reiterated their desire to take the club to the Premier League amid reports they contacted Sheffield Wednesday’s administrator over the prospect of a stunning merger.
COH Sports are reported to have made an enquiry with management consultancy firm Begbies Traynor, who are in control of the Owls until a new buyer is found, but it was quickly dismissed.
The owners, who bought the Blades 12 months ago, did not issue a denial when they addressed fans in a statement on Wednesday morning – three days after Chris Wilder’s side won the Steel City derby 3-0 at Hillsborough.
The statement from co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy read: “As we approach the first anniversary of our ownership we wanted to take the time to address you, the supporters of our great club.
“Like you, we are obviously disappointed with our start to the season. Even more so when this season is viewed in the context of how close we were to securing promotion back to the Premier League last May.
“As the owners and custodians of the club we remain hugely confident that with your support and some targeted additions to the squad that we will soon climb up the table back to where we belong.
“But be under no illusion: bringing regular Premier League football to Sheffield United is why we are here. We are working as hard as we can to further modernise the club so that it is in the strongest position to compete.
“This journey is a marathon, not a sprint. Like all clubs there has certainly been some ups and downs. However, our goals and commitment remain the same today as the day we walked in.
“Namely that is to run a club that has the smartest recruitment with the right balance of youth and experience; a club that is at the cutting edge of data, analytics and medical developments; and a club that has a deeper pool of commercial partnerships so that we can invest in the playing staff.
“For now let’s focus all of our energy on supporting Chris and the team, starting with another big game under the lights on Wednesday.”
Wednesday hope to grant exclusivity to a buyer by December 5.
Co-administrator Kris Wigfield said last Friday that 12 parties who have demonstrated proof of funds of £50million have already been granted access to the club’s data room. It has been reported by the Daily Telegraph that former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has made an offer of around £20m for the South Yorkshire club.
The Owls were hit with a 12-point penalty after entering administration on October 24.
Until Wigfield, a Wednesday season ticket holder since 1984, came in, players’ wages had been delayed for five of the previous seven months under former owner Dejphon Chansiri.
The club are bottom of the Championship on minus four points, 17 adrift of safety.