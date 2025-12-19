Sheffield Wednesday avoids further points deduction, EFL announces
The Owls have already been docked 18 points this season – 12 upon entering administration in October
Sheffield Wednesday have avoided a further points deduction after a panel deemed imposing another one would be “unjust”.
The Owls have already been docked 18 points this season – 12 upon entering administration in October and a further six by an independent commission over breaches of EFL regulations that occurred under previous owner Dejphon Chansiri.
However, the EFL announced on Friday that the independent Club Financial Reporting Panel (CFRP) had accepted a recommendation from the Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) not to impose further sporting sanctions.
A CFRU statement said the panel had accepted the recommendation “on the basis that all breaches in both 2024-25 and 2025-26 are as a result of a lack of financial resources being made available by Mr Chansiri”.
“This has led to the subsequent sporting sanctions that have already taken effect in the 2025-26 Championship table,” the statement added.
“It therefore agreed that any further immediate points deduction would be unjust. Consideration was given to imposing additional sanctions, however they were of the view that such an action may deter potential bidder(s) from entering the process and delay the club’s exit from administration.”
Wednesday’s joint administrator Kris Wigfield welcomed the decision, adding: “This conclusion provides much‑needed certainty and allows us to focus fully on stabilizing the club and planning for the future.”
Wigfield said “genuine progress” was being made to identify a preferred bidder, amid reports former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is now the front-runner to take control at Hillsborough.