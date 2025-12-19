Sheffield Wednesday have avoided a further points deduction after a panel deemed imposing another one would be “unjust”.

The Owls have already been docked 18 points this season – 12 upon entering administration in October and a further six by an independent commission over breaches of EFL regulations that occurred under previous owner Dejphon Chansiri.

However, the EFL announced on Friday that the independent Club Financial Reporting Panel (CFRP) had accepted a recommendation from the Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) not to impose further sporting sanctions.

A CFRU statement said the panel had accepted the recommendation “on the basis that all breaches in both 2024-25 and 2025-26 are as a result of a lack of financial resources being made available by Mr Chansiri”.

