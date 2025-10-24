Court filings show the papers were filed on Friday, with the club sitting bottom of the Championship.

A Sheffield Wednesday flag ahead of the play-off final against Hull at Wembley. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration, court papers show.

The Second-tier Championship side officially filed for administration on Friday according to documents. The filing comes amid mounting financial issues for the club. The English Football League (EFL) had previously charged the club after it breached multiple regulations - namely failing to pay players' wages on time. The club's owner, Dejphon Chansiri, was charged with breaching EFL regulations regarding payment obligations as a result.

The home of Sheffield Wednesday, Hillsborough Stadium. Picture: Alamy

After news emerged of the initial regulation breach earlier in the year, Dejphon Chansiri posted a statement to the side's website, outlining his willingness to sell the club. It tops off a less than perfect season, the club, widely known as The Owls, currently sit bottom of the Championship with just six points and one win in 11 games. It comes after the club finished 12th last season. The Thai businessman took over the club in 2015, acknowledging the charges after they were handed fown by the EFL. At the time and apologised to everyone involved in the club - as well as the fans.

A protest displaying the message 'Dejphon! Time is up! Sell the club!' is projected onto the side of the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield. Picture: Alamy

Sheffield Wednesday's players celebrate at full time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium Of Light. Picture: Alamy