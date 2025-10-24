English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday file for administration
Court filings show the papers were filed on Friday, with the club sitting bottom of the Championship.
English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration, court papers show.
The Second-tier Championship side officially filed for administration on Friday according to documents.
The filing comes amid mounting financial issues for the club.
The English Football League (EFL) had previously charged the club after it breached multiple regulations - namely failing to pay players' wages on time.
The club's owner, Dejphon Chansiri, was charged with breaching EFL regulations regarding payment obligations as a result.
After news emerged of the initial regulation breach earlier in the year, Dejphon Chansiri posted a statement to the side's website, outlining his willingness to sell the club.
It tops off a less than perfect season, the club, widely known as The Owls, currently sit bottom of the Championship with just six points and one win in 11 games.
It comes after the club finished 12th last season.
The Thai businessman took over the club in 2015, acknowledging the charges after they were handed fown by the EFL.
At the time and apologised to everyone involved in the club - as well as the fans.
Pushback over the handling of the club's finances by its owner saw supporters gather outside the Thai embassy in protest, as well as protests at Hillsborough - the side's home ground.
The club is yet to comment on the filing, with its social media remaining silent on the matter.
Derby County were the last EFL club to enter administration, with the side submitting court filings in 2021 - as a result, the side were deducted 12 points.