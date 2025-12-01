Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have been hit with a further six-point deduction by the English Football League.

This week’s charges relate to the club’s failure to pay its players and staff in March, April and May.

The points deduction comes after the Owls were docked 12 points on October 24 after filing for administration.

An EFL statement read: "Sheffield Wednesday FC are to be deducted six points with immediate effect for multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations, with the club's former owner, Mr Dejphon Chansiri, prohibited from being an owner or director of any EFL club for a period of three years.

"The sanctions on both the club and Mr Chansiri can be confirmed after the parties reached an agreement on the appropriate sanction which was subsequently ratified by the chair of the appointed independent disciplinary commission."

The team’s former owner, Deijphon Chansiri, has been banned from owning or directing an EFL club for the next three years.

This comes after reports emerged that the owners of the Owl’s rival team, Sheffield United, could be planning to purchase Wednesday.

COH Sports are reported to have made an enquiry with management consultancy firm Begbies Traynor, who are in control of the Owls until a new buyer is found, but it was quickly dismissed.

The owners, who bought the Blades 12 months ago, did not issue a denial when they addressed fans in a statement on Wednesday morning – three days after Chris Wilder’s side won the Steel City derby 3-0 at Hillsborough.