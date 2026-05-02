The club said the he sale secures its "long-term future" and marks the beginning of a new era built on "stability, responsibility, and renewed belief"

Sheffield Wednesday owners Arise Capital Partners LLC David Storch, on the pitch during the Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion after the news was announced. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The future of Sheffield Wednesday has finally been secured after a US consortium completed its purchase of the club.

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In a statement released on Saturday, the club said the transaction has been completed following "constructive engagement with key stakeholders, including the English Football League (EFL), and in accordance with all relevant regulatory requirements". The club was placed in administration last October after former owner Dejphon Chansiri was left with little option but to surrender control following a series of protests from fans. The already-relegated Championship club announced the news on the pitch ahead of the last fixture of the campaign, at home to West Brom. The news means that a 15-point deduction for next season has been avoided. Read more: Former F1 driver and Paralympic winner Alex Zanardi dies as tributes paid to 'one of sport's most admired competitors' Read more: Saudi Arabia 'to pull funding from LIV Golf' in major blow to breakaway tour

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY REBORN — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 2, 2026

David Storch, who led the consortium, was introduced to a rapturous welcome to officially bring a painful chapter to a conclusion. A statement read: "The Joint Administrators of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Limited are pleased to confirm the successful completion of the sale of the club to Arise Capital Partners LLC, a consortium led by David Storch, alongside Michael Storch and Tom Costin. "The transaction has been completed following constructive engagement with key stakeholders, including the English Football League (EFL), and in accordance with all relevant regulatory requirements. "As part of this process, the EFL Board exercised its discretion, as provided by the Insolvency Policy, and concluded that it would not be appropriate to impose a 15-point deduction on the club following its exit from Administration. "As such, the club will begin the upcoming season on 0 points. A position has also been agreed on wage and transfer parameters that is both acceptable and supportive of the club’s forward progress.

Sheffield Wednesday are hosting West Bromwich Albion at Hillsborough. Picture: Getty

"The sale secures the long-term future of the club and marks the beginning of a new era for Sheffield Wednesday – one built on stability, responsibility, and renewed belief." Former owner Chansiri left the club in ruin following multiple missed wage payments to players and staff. The club sits on -3 points and need to beat West Brom on Saturday to reach zero after being deducted a total of 18 points for a combination of missed payments and entering administration. Their only win of the season came in September over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, meaning supporters ahev yet to see their side win at Hillsborough. Chansiri took over in 2014 and after two failed play-off bids to reach the Premier League, Wednesday were relegated to League One in 2021 and whilst a return to the second tier was achieved two years later, outstanding HMRC debts emerged. A transfer embargo followed and player wages were not paid on time as Chansiri blamed cashflow problems before the club entered administration in October.

AN INCREDIBLE MOMENT AT HILLSBOROUGH 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W0zEU9eaF9 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 2, 2026

Storch said in a statement: “Ever since we attended the match against Norwich City at Hillsborough on 5 November and saw the excitement and enthusiasm from the fans, we’ve been hooked. "From the very beginning, this has been about more than an acquisition. It has been about responsibility – to the club, to its history and most importantly to its supporters. Sheffield Wednesday deserves stability, ambition and a clear direction. That is what we are here to deliver. "We know trust must be earned. We are humbled by the opportunity, we take this seriously as stewards of this incredible club – we will approach this with humility, transparency and a long-term commitment to doing things the right way. "Today, this club is reborn – and we look forward with determination to the work that lies ahead."

David Storch, applauds the fans before Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion. Picture: Alamy