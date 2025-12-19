The court acknowledged the seriousness of selling both the dolls and weapons in its judgement, but called them isolated incidents.

The French government said it would appeal a Paris court ruling on Friday that rejected a three-month suspension of Shein. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Efforts to suspend the website of fast-fashion giant Shein after sales of childlike sex dolls have been rejected by a Paris court.

The court ordered the fashion retailer to introduce age verification for the sale of adult products, but called the request for a three-month suspension "disproportionate". The action was brought last month, after France's consumer watchdog reported the company to authorities for selling "sex dolls with a childlike appearance". Shein have also been accused of selling weapons on its platform via a third-party. In a statement on Friday, the French government said they would appeal the ruling.

Shein opened its first in-person store at BHV in Paris, France on December 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Shein said its priority remained protecting French consumers and ensuring compliance. The court acknowledged the seriousness of selling both the dolls and weapons in its judgement, but called them isolated incidents. The ruling declared that any subsequent breach of the new age verification process would result in a fine of €10,000 (£8,700; $11,700). The action of the Chinese company, who removed the offending items once it had been made aware of them, was also acknowledged by the court, who noted the issues related to a small number of sales taking place on the site.

Activists from the Mouvenfants association are taking action against child sexual abuse after purchasing child-like sex dolls on the Chinese website Shein ahead of the December 5, 2025 trial of the Chinese brand. Picture: Alamy