The Princess of Wales showed a five-year-old girl how to listen to the sea through a shell as she visited a trauma therapy centre in Bradford.

Kate met youngsters at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on the first of three engagements in the north of England on Tuesday chosen to highlight “the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health”.

The princess met a young girl whose therapist was helping her make a “box of wishes” and showed her how to “listen to the sea” by holding a shell to her ear.

Kate said: “Sometimes if you put them to your ear, you can sometimes hear the sea, do you want to see if you can hear the sea?

“Sometimes you can hear the waves, if you listen very quietly.

“That’s what I like doing with shells. If you close your eyes you can sometimes imagine you’re by the beach.”