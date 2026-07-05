A heavy thunderstorm swept through Mexico City hours before kick-off

A shelter order has been raised. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A shelter order has been put in place at the Azteca Stadium just hours before England's World Cup last 16 clash with Mexico.

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The warning was issued around three hours before kick-off as severe weather swept in as spectators were forced to shelter underneath the roof of the ground. Security and other personnel were huddled under gazebos and any other shelter they could find while thunder was heard close by. Lightning flashed with rain and hailstones as spectators were told to remain under cover until the storm cleared. Read more: Trump hails FIFA for ‘reversing great injustice’ over Balogun ban in World Cup Read more: England face World Cup test as storms, altitude and fireworks threaten knockout clash and Mexico manager reveals plan to 'neutralise' Kane

A thunderstorm earlier swept through Mexico City. Picture: Getty

So far it is understood the match will continue with its planned kick-off time of 1am BST. However, a call on whether the game is delayed is not expected to be made until 12:30am in the UK. It comes after back-and-forth discussions on Friday saw the fixture moved forward to 12pm local time, six hours earlier than planned. But after backlash from both camps, FIFA reverted back to the original time.

Mexico fans arrive before Mexico and England. Picture: Getty