Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after a rampage in New Orleans during a three-day bar crawl during Mardi Gras.

Police said the actor was “increasing aggressive” at a bar on Royal Street, prompting a staff member to kick him out of the venue.

A court appearance is also scheduled for March 19, according to the US Sun.

He has been charged with two counts of simple battery, court records show. The actor has been ordered to appear in court Tuesday at 3pm in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

The Transformers star, 39, was arrested after allegedly getting into a fight after he was kicked out of a bar in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He allegedly punched one victim several times with closed fists several times once outside.

LaBeouf then left the area but came back, “acting even more aggressive,” an arrest report said.

He then assaulted another man, punching him on the nose, officers said.

His alcohol-fuelled spree quickly spun out of control on Mardi Gras, with reports claiming he terrorised the city.

Staff at several venues allege the actor was hopping between pubs for days, and his word of his shocking behaviour quickly spread according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Skuse, an employee at local bar Ms Mae’s, told the outlet LaBeouf was in an "inebriated” state and was “somewhat belligerent.”

He claimed the actor asked stunned revellers by saying: “Do you know who I am?” before he went on to pose for group photos when he was recognised.

LaBeouf, who allegedly had his shirt off, then it back on when he was told to, the bar worker said.

“He is terrorising the city!” a bar tender said.

The actor rose to fame as a Disney Channel star, before landing roles in the Transformers film franchise and The Peanut Butter Falcon.

In 2020, Singer FKA twigs filed a lawsuit alleging that LaBeouf was physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship from 2018 to 2019.

She said her experience was part of a pattern of the 34-year-old actor terrorising women.“Shia LaBeouf hurts women,” the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court said in its opening lines.

“He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous.”

In 2014, the star was arrested outside New York City’s Studio 54 Broadway theatre after he began drunkenly disrupting a performance of Cabaret.