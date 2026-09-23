The FBI said in a statement that the agency "is aware of claims regarding unauthorised activity affecting FBIjobs.gov and is currently investigating"

The digital extortion group known as "ShinyHunters" said that it had breached the Federal Bureau of Investigation and stolen data on a huge number of current and former FBI employees. Picture: Yasin Ozturk /Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The digital extortion group known as ShinyHunters claims to have breached the Federal Bureau of Investigation and stolen data on a huge number of current and former FBI employees.

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In a statement posted to its dark-web site and during an online chat with Reuters, ShinyHunters said it had targeted the FBI in response to a May 2026 agency announcement that detailed ShinyHunters’ methods and advised targets not to pay. It said it had stolen data "on almost ALL FBI Agents, and individuals who filed an application with the FBI for a job." As proof, the group offered what it said was a screenshot of a vandalised FBI job site and what the group said was information on roughly 5,000 agents it said was a sample of the overall stolen data set. Read more: Trump insists Iran war is worth it and fuel costs will come down despite economic chaos Read more: 'Shall I annihilate the Islamic Republic?': Trump calls on nations to isolate Iran and threatens to ‘drive them into hell’

Later, the FBI said in a statement that the agency "is aware of claims regarding unauthorised activity affecting FBIjobs.gov and is currently investigating." Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the screenshot shared by ShinyHunters, but the job site did appear to have experienced recent disruption. A message posted to the site on Tuesday said that both it and the FBI Special Agent Applicant Portal were "currently unavailable." The data sample appeared to contain information about FBI agents' names, home addresses, Social Security numbers, their assignments and, in at least some cases, the names of their family members.

The FBI said in a statement that the agency "is aware of claims regarding unauthorized activity affecting FBIjobs.gov and is currently investigating.". Picture: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Reuters was able to partially verify the authenticity of the information by running the details, including the Social Security numbers, against credit bureau records and previously breached data preserved by the dark-web intelligence firm District 4 Labs. In at least 10 instances -- including in the case of FBI Director Kash Patel -- Reuters found details that appeared to match. A person familiar with the matter said that the job descriptions in the data also matched in at least some cases. However, the news agency could not establish where the data came from, or whether it had been stolen from the FBI's internal systems as the hackers claimed.

hinyHunters is one of the world's most notorious and attention-seeking hacking crews. Picture: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images