It comes after Defence Secretary John Healey revealed the UK had tracked Russian submarines loitering over critical undersea cables in the North Atlantic

Maersk Container Ship Sails Near Yantian Port in Shenzhen. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Ship owners and operators could face prison sentences for damaging undersea internet cables amid “hostile activity by Russia” under new Government proposals.

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Plans to toughen penalties for such activity will be set out in a White Paper later this year aimed at protecting the UK’s underwater infrastructure. Acts of sabotage linked to a hostile state already carry life imprisonment for the most serious cases, but malicious activity under the ocean surface operates in a “grey zone” which is difficult to prosecute, ministers have warned. The Government will consult on replacing 140-year-old legislation with clearer laws that cover reckless and intentional damage, including prison sentences and tougher fines for those responsible. Most faults in underwater networks are not malicious, with some 97% arising from fishing activity or vessels dragging anchors, but “suspicious” activity near the cables is being increasingly observed, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said. Read more: Labour reports 'Russian hack of Nigel Farage’s phone and bank account' to police Read more: Government advises unemployed young people to join the military instead of university

Telecoms minister Liz Lloyd said legislation needed to keep pace with the threat to British waters. Picture: Alamy

The UK economy is reliant on this subsea infrastructure, which enables transactions, day-to-day internet traffic and communication such as phone calls and messaging. When cables break, a repair vessel is at the scene within eight days. But announcing plans for a consultation on Friday, telecoms minister Liz Lloyd said legislation needed to keep pace with the threat to British waters as “hostile activity” by Moscow and others grows. It comes after Defence Secretary John Healey revealed the UK and allies had tracked a Russian attack submarine and two spy submarines loitering over critical undersea cables in the North Atlantic for a month before they retreated. A British warship and aircraft were deployed to deter “malign” activity by Moscow in waters off the UK’s northern coast, he told a press conference in April. The minister said the submarines had been within the UK’s exclusive economic zone, which extends up to 200 nautical miles – about 230 miles – offshore, but not within Britain’s territorial waters, within 12 nautical miles (13.8 miles) from the coast.

It comes after Defence Secretary John Healey revealed the UK had tracked Russian submarines loitering over critical undersea cables in the North Atlantic . Picture: Getty